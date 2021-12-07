Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating. The family will receive immediate family from 10 a.m. to noon, and friends from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday until the service.
Judith was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Warren, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Mary Anna Sneary.
She attended truck driving school and Douglas J. Beauty Academy.
Judith was an avid member of the Church of Christ. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Judith worked at Walmart for more than 25 years.
Judith is survived by her children David (Heather) Shuckerow, Dwayne (Cathy) Shuckerow and Sheri (Bill) Bohnett; grandchildren Kristin Shuckerow (Derik Morgan), David (Chelesa) Shuckerow, Chelsey (Andy) Howe, Kyle Bohnett, Justin Bohnett Kortney Bohnett, Kylee Shuckerow, Isabell Williams, Gavin Williams and Madellin Morre; sisters Janet Mead and Mary Graham; brother Richard Goodard; many great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her mother Mary Sneary, twin sister Joyce McAllister, sister Sandy Putnum and daughter Sheri Bohnett.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.