James S. Blaha

Age 73, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare with his family at his side.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 73, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare with his family at his side.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home.
James was born April 15, 1949, in St. Johns to James and Mildred (Miculka) Blaha.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in 1967 and earned an associate’s degree in fire science from Lansing Community College.
James married Jeanne Hoshield on Jan. 23, 1969, at Salem Lutheran Church and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Together they raised three sons Michael (Daisy), Matthew (Mandy) and Joshua (Bobbi Craig).
Jim served in the United States Marines obtaining the rank of sergeant in less than two years. He retired from the Owosso Fire Department with 25 years of service. James was a licensed builder for many years. He then went on to retire from Maurer Heating and Cooling with 27 years of service. He was a co-owner of Hoovers Corners, along with his wife, Jeanne, and son Matt, where you would see Jim back in the kitchen every Friday night cooking fish for the fish frys.
Jim loved his yearly hunting trips to the Strauch Family Hunting Camp in Lake George, spending time in Pentwater at the family cabin, fishing on his boat on Lake Michigan, golfing in his son Michael’s golf league and spending time puttering in his garage with his friends stopping by for a cold beer.
He was always there at the drop of a hat for his kids and friends if they needed something. Jim never had a bad word to say about anyone.
He was Papa to his grandkids, who were the joy of his life. He taught them all to play checkers when they were little or build something in the garage, and attended their many school activities and sporting events.
Jim was a long time member and trustee at the Owosso Eagles Club.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne; children and grandchildren Madeline (A.J. Ferzo), Lilly (Nick Wooley), Bryce, Emmy Lou and Mitchell; brother Daniel (Gena) Blaha; sister Kathy Coe; sisters-in-law Sharie (Frank Charvat) Sievert and Vickie Hoshield; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was predeceased by infant son Christopher, parents, sister Barbara Goodwin and in-laws Bryce and Ruth Hoshield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fireman Memorial or Salem Lutheran Church.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.