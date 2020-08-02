Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, 700 E. Columbia Drive. The Rev. Bill Wegher will celebrate. The rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. at the church by Deacon Greg Middleton.
Jerry was born June 19, 1938, in Buffalo, New York, to Dean James and Mildred M. (Rathke) Gavin. He graduated from high school with the class of 1957 and, on Nov. 6, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Georgiana Marion, in Albany, New York.
Jerry and his family moved to California, where he worked for the General Motors Parts Department for 20 years. He then transferred to Michigan and worked for General Motors in Swartz Creek until his retirement. Jerry enjoyed being outdoors; he enjoyed fishing, traveling the United States, riding his bike along the Pinellas Trail, and spending time with his family in the backyard.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Georgiana; children Theresa Wood, Sherry (Jim) Chronister and Jerome Jr. (Kim) Gavin; granddaughter Leslie Ann Wood; grandson, John Scott Wood; great-grandson Ollie Wood; brother Dean R. (Rose) Gavin; and sister Christine (Tom) Kaye.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Margaret Mary
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
