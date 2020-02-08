Margaret ‘Margie’ Julia Albaugh

Age 90, went peacefully home to heaven on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Salem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Margie was born March 5, 1929 in Marion Springs, to Ernest and Julia (Goschke) Weigold.
On April 29, 1950, she married her sweetheart Eugene Albaugh in Marion Springs. They settled on the farm in Owosso Township after their first children came along.
At only 4’11”, everyone still looked up to her — not because she commanded it, but because she deserved it. She was quiet and kind, hardworking and generous. Raising her family in the church and providing a good home for her family were her priorities all through life. She will always be known for her crocheted ornaments and thousands of kolaches that she made over the years. She was an industrious gardener and took delight in seeing her pantry filled with the fruits of her labor. When her gardening days were done, she thoroughly enjoyed her flowers as she sat on the porch swing, observing the goings-on of the farm.
Margie was a member of Salem Lutheran’s Ladies Aid for many years, helping with Sauerkraut Suppers, potlucks and funeral dinners. She took pride in serving as an election inspector for a number of years in Owosso Township.
Margie is survived by her children Patty and Jeff Bodary of Corunna, Julie and Rev. Joel Luetke of Watertown, Wisconsin, Tom and Renae Albaugh of Owosso, LuAnn and Carl Smith of Owosso, Jill and Greg Green of Aurora, Illinois, David Albaugh of Ovid, Greg and Cindy Albaugh of Commerce Twp., and Scott and Rachel Albaugh of Waterford; 28 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother Marvin and Joyce Weigold; sister Marion Miller and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Eugene; two infant children; sisters Eleanor and Louise; brothers Ernest Sr. and Oscar; daughter-in-law Connie; and grandson Taylor Green.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
