Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Baptist Church of Ovid with the Rev. Tim Dickenson and the Rev. Robert Metevia officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
Josephine was born in Ithaca March 9, 1933, the daughter of Edward Ornelas and Mary (Luna) Ornelas. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1952. She was married to William Sheldon. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ovid.
Jo worked for Universal Electric in Owosso for more than 40 years. She loved polka music, and was an avid sports fan, mostly football, and men and women’s basketball, but what she loved most was softball.
Jo was a great softball player; pitching was her specialty. She played for teams in Ovid and Owosso from 1959-66, leading teams to several championships. She also loved NASCAR and attended several races. Her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.
She is survived by her daughters Billiejo Sheldon of Jackson and Susan Sheldon of Owosso; grandchildren Richard and Tasha Call of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Ariel Call of Owosso, Jennifer Call of Summerville, South Carolina, Jessica McGuire of Seattle, Washington, Marci Rowe of Jackson, and Jammie Al-Din of Jackson; and sisters Anita Kiter of Owosso, Emma Gordoa of Glendale, Arizona, and Rosemary Ornelas of Ovid.
She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way, and three stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings Helen Martinez, Edward Ornelas, Eliso “Chum” Ornelas, Oscar Ornelas and Alfred Ornelas.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
