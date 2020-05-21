Age 98, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2020, at Durand Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Private family graveside services will take place Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Russ Merrill officiating.
A public celebration of life may take place at a later date.
Pasha was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Byron, the daughter of Jay M. and Tressie (Lott) Wooden. The youngest of five children, she was raised on the family farm in Antrim Township. Pasha attended the Williams Country School where she excelled in spelling and won local and county spelling bees.
She married Lloyd J. Kirby in Angola, Indiana, and they raised their six children in Corunna. Pasha is survived by four of their children: Patricia (Merrell) Hazel, Kenneth (Sandra) Kirby, Rodney (Diane) Kirby and Tamara (Don) Dickinson.
She enjoyed Detroit Tigers baseball, word search books, reading and watching “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy.” Most of all, she enjoyed the activities, sports, and talents of her children and grandchildren. Pasha will be remembered by everyone who knew her as a sweet, kind and gentle person. She loved her family dearly, and she lived her life for them.
Pasha is also blessed with 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Lloyd; children Dennis (Joy) Kirby and Debbie Kirby MacKenzie; infant grandson Kevin Kirby; brothers Lloyd, Wilbur and Ivan; and sister Ivah Redmond.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.