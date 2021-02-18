Age 81, passed this life and went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Mimi was born in Owosso April 6, 1939, to Wyman and Uldene (Rudd) LeRoy.
She graduated from Chesaning High School in 1957 and married Robert Lycka in 1958. They were married until his passing in 2002.
Mimi was a graduate of Michigan State University in 1982, and received her master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University in 1985. She taught for New Lothrop Area Public Schools and Owosso Public Schools before retiring from public education in 1999.
Mimi went on to teach at the University of Michigan-Flint and Central Michigan University.
She and John Murphy married in 2005 and were members of the Methodist Church. They moved to Fife Lake, where they resided until his death in 2020.
She is survived by her children Rustin (Kathy) Lycka, Mitzie (Doug) Hoeh and Trina (Darin) Hooker; sister Patricia (James) Wilkins; grandchildren Joshua (Sheridan Salcedo) Lycka, Travis Hooker, Emily Hooker and Caleb Hoeh; and great-grandchild Arthur Salcedo Lycka.
Mimi is grateful to the nurses at Munson Healthcare Hospice for her care; they made her feel like family. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Healthcare Hospice of Traverse City, 1105 6th St. Traverse City, MI 49684 or at munsonhealthcare.org.
Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Sign the virtual guestbook, share a memory or a picture on Mimi’s guestbook at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
