On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Gerald “Bud” Price was called home to his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family.
Gerald was born in Owosso, on Jan. 2, 1942. The firstborn son of Gerald and Marie (Kuntze) Price, he was a lifelong member of St. Paul Catholic Church and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1959.
On Jan. 16, 1965, he married the love of his life Beverly (Haynes) Price. Together, Bev and Bud raised three adoring children, Patti, Julie and Lynn. Bud worked hard as a Machine Repairman at Buick to provide for his family and was proud that all three of his children obtained college degrees. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He found great solace in nature and made many memories hunting, fishing and golfing with his family and friends. Bud was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a fun-loving guy with a great attitude toward life. If his children or grandchildren were involved in an activity or sport, he was all in, acting as their biggest fan and cheerleader. He carried his spectator’s chair all over the state to ensure that his family could hear him in the stands rooting them on. Bud held a special place in his heart for those who felt less than. He volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for over 40 years, serving as President for many of those years.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Beverly; children Patti (Dave) Goggins of Flushing, Julie (Ashley) Forsberg of Lansing and Lynn (Beth) Price of Owosso; along with his four beloved grandchildren Kellen, Delaney, Tia and Brady; brother-in-law Chuck Haynes; sister-in-law Sherry Haynes; as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Lois Haynes; sister Beverly Price Williams; brothers Don and Larry Price; brothers-in-law John and Tom Haynes; and sisters-in-law Jane Haynes, Marjean Hayes and Patsy Langley.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.