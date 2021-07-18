Michael S. Ondrias

Age 56, of Corunna, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home with his loving family surrounding him.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service Monday.
Michael was born Aug. 29, 1964, in Colorado, the son of Daniel and Virginia Bombezzi Lynch.
He graduated from Chesaning High School with the class of 1982.
Michael enjoyed fishing, fishing and more fishing, along with NASCAR and friends and family; especially his grandkids. He looked forward to gardening and tending to his flowers, backyard shenanigans, boating and being at the Lake.
Michael married Holly Jane Serre in Corunna in October 2012.
He worked at General Motors and Saturn for 30 years.
Michael is survived by his wife Holly; children Brandon Ondrias and Joshua Ondrias, Danielle (William) Ray, Christopher (Stephanie) Nelson, Adam (Jene) Nelson, Eric Nelson, Joe (Jean) Serre, Andy Serre, Arthur (Jamie) Serre, Amanda Serre, Jacob (Rachel) Wells, Lucas Weddel; grandchildren Isaiah, Cora, ELijah, London, Willow, Fallon, Aydan, Ariana, Freya, Joseph, Isaiah, Aaron, Matthew, Grayson, JJ and Daniel; siblings Kimberly Hoskins (Eric Patterson), Tracy (Tim) Gross; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
