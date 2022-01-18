Age 72, passed away Jan. 4, 2021.
Joe was born in Owosso to parents Joseph Bowles Sr. and Violet Weller.
He is survived by his wife Amy Bowles.
Joe enjoyed playing golf, traveling, bowling, karaoke and spending time with friends and family.
Joe will be dearly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.