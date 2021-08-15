Age 65, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
John was born July 7, 1956, in Owosso to Victor and Evelyn (Thiele) Moiles. John spent his entire life in Owosso, for many years at Matthew’s House.
John is survived by his sister Rebecca Crane of East Lansing and brother Victor (Vicki) Moiles Jr. of Copper Canyon, Texas.
Online condolences may be shared with Johnny’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
