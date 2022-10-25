Michael ‘Mike’ J. Marcotte

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home after a heroic battle with cancer.
He was born on June 3, 1960, to the late Alfred and Beverly (Heusing) Marcotte of Bourbonnais, Illinois. He attended Trinity Church in Lansing. Mike’s love for his wife and children did not escape many conversations with others.
He placed life’s importance on knowing and loving Jesus. He enjoyed being a strength athlete since his teenage years. He competed in powerlifting until 2008, achieving first place Master’s Awards, including best lifter. He continued lifting weights until his strength was exhausted. He was a dedicated sports fan and watched all his children’s sports events. He could recite sports statistics and trivia from his lifetime without fail. Mike liked classic rock music, but warmed to his youngest son’s interest in original family-friendly rap music. Second to his love of family, Mike took great pleasure working at Shiawassee Health and Wellness as an employment skills builder.
He is survived by his wife of over 27 years Susan (Chinski) Marcotte; children Bethany, Hannah, Benjamin, Samuel, Joseph and Adam Marcotte; brother David (Cynthia) Marcotte; sister Nancy Thompson; nephews Jason (KerriLynne) Thompson, Jeffrey Marcotte and Todd (Cathy) Marcotte; nieces Jenny (Jordan) Marcotte-Chapman, Cameron (Ethan) Marcotte-Evenson and Stephanie Thompson.
He was predeceased by his brother Donald Marcotte.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Trinity Church, 3355 Dunckel Road in Lansing.
The family will receive friends and family from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Wishes of the family.
To sign online guestbook, please visit cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan 989.892.1772.
