Age 92, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery, Bancroft.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Wanita was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Owosso to William and Amilia (Melvin) Sprague.
In 1943, she married Franklin W. Edgeworth in Lansing. He died in 1996.
Wanita enjoyed reading, gardening and in her later years she enjoyed traveling south with her daughter and son-in-law.
Mrs. Edgeworth is survived by her daughter Carol (Vaughn) Pennington of Swartz Creek; son Richard (Chelsea) Edgeworth of Utah; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Franklin; all of her brothers and sisters, and an infant son.
Memorial contributions given in Mrs. Edgeworth’s name are suggested to Heart To Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
