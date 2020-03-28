Age 76, of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
There will be a service at a later date. Leo was born Dec. 30, 1943, in St. Johns, the son of Vernon Benoy Reynolds and Irma Anna (Zimmerman) Reynolds.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1962. He attended Owosso College and Michigan State University. He received a bachelor of religious education degree from Detroit Bible College in 1969 and a master of theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary in 1973.
Along with his father-in-law, Donald O’Dell, he enjoyed teaching the Bible at the Flint Bible Institute.
He taught for 42 years, as well as being the director of the school for many of those years. He was thankful for the role that the Sunshine Bible Shop and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church had in providing facilities for the school. He also appreciated the faculty members who worked as a team in teaching the adult students.
He was a personable, optimistic encourager and often reminded his students of Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Leo had a heart for ministry and was a faithful adult Sunday school teacher, worship leader, choir director and singer on the praise team for many years at Grace Bible Church in Owosso. He also taught a Bible class on the local cable television channel. He helped his family deliver the Independent newspaper for 30 years. Leo relaxed by driving the car.
He married his wife Kay Diane (O’Dell) Reynolds June 14, 1969.
He is survived by his wife Kay; daughter Karen (Patrick) Humphrey; sister Janice (Duane) Stoolmaker; brother Glen (Carol) Reynolds; brother-in-law Richard Gee; and sister-in-law Dixie Reynolds; and family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, sister Catherine Gee,and brother Kenneth Dean Reynolds. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gideon Bibles or Heart to Heart Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.