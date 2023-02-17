Patsy ‘Pat’ Ann Sprague

Age 88, of Brighton, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
Age 88, of Brighton, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Pat was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Durand, the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Leedle) MuMaugh.
She graduated from Durand High School in 1953.
Pat was apart of the 4-H program as a leader for many years, she was actively involved in Band Boosters, Job’s Daughters, Eastern Stars and was always involved in her daughters activities. While she enjoyed walking, reading and knitting, spending time with her family made her the happiest.
She married Rex C. Sprague on June 20, 1953, in Durand. He later predeceased her in 2018.
Pat worked at GTE for 18 years before she retired in 1991. Upon retirement from GTE, she worked many years at Jennings Lyons Funeral Home.
Pat is survived by her daughters Cathy Sprague-Emans, Terri (Larry) Pirochta and Rexanne Sprague; grandchildren Michelle (Charles) Massoll, Brent (Amanda) Pirochta, Ashley (Zach Fratzke) Sprague and Christina Sprague; great-grandchildren Brandon Mendrick, Logan and Grace Pirochta and Robert Fratzke; sister-in-law Etta Dasen; several nieces and nephews; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Rex Sprague; son-in-law Daniel Emans; brothers Tom Leedle and Jack Van Dusen; sister-in-law Alice LeCureux; and brothers-in-law Richard LeCureux and Rollin Dasen.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
