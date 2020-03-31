Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Ely Manor in Allegan.
Mary was born May 21, 1933, the daughter of late Frank and Gladys (Torzynski) Martinski. Mary was married for 58 years to Richard Daniel “Pete” Geiling. She enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, being with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children Danny (Sheila) Geiling and David Geiling; granddaughters Lana (Travis) Poe and Nina (Josh Hunt) Geiling; great-grandchildren Liberty Poe, Fawn Poe, Acre Poe and Kinzley Hunt; brothers John (Renee) Martinski and Don (Clara) Martinski; sisters Josie Leonard and Donna Reed; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers Stanley Martinski and Victor Martinski; sisters Sophie Sowa and Gertie Pnacek; and brothers-in-law Joe Leonard, Emil Pnacek, Gary Reed and Walt Sowa.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be announced at a later date by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso and burial will take place in Great Lakes National Cemetery.
