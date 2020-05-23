William Frank Fisher

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital, in Detroit.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
William was born Dec. 17, 1943, in Owosso, the son of Louis and Josephine (Homola) Fisher.
He graduated from Owosso High School and attended St. Paul Catholic Church.
William married Elaine Cooper at St. Joseph Catholic Church on March 5, 1964.
William retired from Johnson Controls after 31 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting wood and hunting, but most of all, he loved making memories with his children and grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife Elaine; son Frank (Lisa Ann) Fisher; grandchildren Michael Fisher; Stacey (Justin) Pardee and Scott Fisher; his four-legged fur babies and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
