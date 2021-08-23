Anita J. Drummond

Age 78, of Morrice, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Olive Branch Assisted Living in Perry.
Funeral services will take place at Perry Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The Rev. Adam Grass will officiate with burial to follow at Looking Glass River Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel with the family receiving friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
On Aug. 21, Anita ‘Skip’ answered the call to return home with family nearby. Anita was very involved with her family and church.
She enjoyed going on hunting and fishing trips around the country with her husband Mel. She was always voted camp cook for her delicious homecooked meals. While she wasn’t traveling she could often be found tending to a large family vegetable garden. You could find her out there weeding or harvesting.
She always put up plenty of food in the freezer or canned it, making sure she had extra to share with family and friends.
She diligently fed the birds all year round so she could watch them from her dining room table.
Always the supportive wife, mom, grandmother and friend she attended as many sporting events for her kids and grandkids as she possibly could, always cheering them on to do their best.
She was a faithful servant of God and attended Perry Baptist Church. She was very active over the years being a deaconess, helping with communion, teaching Sunday school classes and very involved with her bible study class. For many years she enjoyed teaching and substitute teaching and tutored in her free time.
She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. She will be missed by many.
Anita is survived by her children Kevin (Jolene ‘Jade’) Drummond of Mount Airy, North Carolina, Jennifer Drummond of Morrice; grandchildren Natalya (Jonathon) Antan of Vernon, Hayley (Alan) Sleight of Groton, Connecticut, Jahryn (Christopher) Howard of Morrice and Zachariah Jonckheere of Morrice; and great-grandson Arlo Howard of Morrice.
She was predeceased by her husband Melton, grandson Kolten Drummond, and her sister Mary Kingsland.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or Perry Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.