U.S. Army Sgt. First Class (Retired), passed away Dec. 22, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Shimako (Tsuchimochi) Critikos; sister Georgiana (Critikos) Weiderer of Ovid; and many nieces and nephews, and their families.
He was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Owosso, to George M. Critikos and Thelma A. (DeVoe) Critikos (both deceased).
James joined the U.S. Army in April 1953 and served his country honorably for 20 years, participating in both the Korean War and two deployments to Vietnam. His bravery and determination earned him an Army certificate of appreciation, an Army certificate of achievement, Army Commendation Medals (three Oak Leaf clusters), an Army Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant, an Army SS Rifle Badge, a Bronze Star — Overseas two Bars, an Expert Rifleman Qualification Badge, five Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a USA RCTR Badge, a Vietnam Campaign certificate for distinctive service in the Republic of Vietnam, a Vietnam Service Medal and, with the help of his wife, many Soldier of the Month bonuses.
James served in Korea; Tokyo, Japan; Darmstadt, Germany; Ft. Wadsworth, New York; Washington, D.C. (at the Pentagon); Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and Ft. MacArthur, California.
Having served faithfully and honorably, he retired from service in May 1973. He and his wife Shimako lived in the Tucson/Benson area for more than 46 years. Upon retiring, he owned and operated a small office machine business in Tucson and later took great pride in immaculately caring for his home and property in Benson, Arizona.
Sfc. James E. Critikos carried a passion for his wife, the Army, and his military life, and remained in service in his heart until his death. His interment will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
