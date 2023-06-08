Age 68, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings~Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St., Owosso. Jeff Princinski will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday.
Greg was born April 22, 1955, in Owosso, to Gale Wesley and Carol Joanne (Bullard) Varco. A lifelong resident of Owosso, he attended Owosso Public Schools. Growing up in Shiawassee County, he enjoyed the great outdoors and loved to go hunting and smelt dipping in his early years. He entered the United States Army on Aug. 17, 1972, serving his country bravely and earning the National Defense Service Medal and a Marksman Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar. Upon his re-entry to civilian life, Greg worked in construction and eventually found himself managing Owosso Carpet. He married the love of his life, Mary J. Rann on Oct. 28, 1988, at Curwood Castle. Although their union ended, they remained as close as two people could be throughout life. He was the owner/operator of Varco’s Carpet & More for many years on Chipman Street. He continued his love of being outdoors and funneled this into having a great lawn for all to enjoy. Greg was known to love sports, especially the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and was an avid U of M fan. His favorite holiday was “hands down” the 4th of July, where he put on the most amazing fireworks display for everyone to enjoy, he traveled even out of state to obtain the pyrotechnics. He will be remembered as a person who never met a stranger, making friends wherever he went effortlessly. Greg was passionate about his recovery and was willing to share his successes and challenges to help anyone seeking help towards recovery; speaking at meetings or being a mentor to another. This is the legacy he leaves behind; one of love, kindness, friendship and a fighting spirit he carried with him until his passing.
He is lovingly survived by his children Heather (Jon) Peters, Christopher Varco, Tonya McClung, Nicholas Dearman and Zachary Vance; grandchildren Lilly, Jacob, Geoffrey, Ryleigh, Gracelynne, Addison, Grace, Aubrey, Hannah, Hank, Keith, Hayden, Savannah, Addie and Nate; great-grandchildren Alyciana, Kaizer and Jonathon; his former wife and friend Mary Rann; his siblings Richard Varco, Debbie (Doug) Meyers, Patti Borton, Vicky Burl and Rob (Holly) Burl; best friend Jeff Princinski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gale and Carol, step-son Chad Dearman, great-granddaughter Estella and sister-in-law Connie Varco.
Memorials in his name are suggested to The Family of Gregory Varco or Narcotics Anonymous.
