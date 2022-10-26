C. John Phelps

Age 79, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility in Owosso.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.
John was born in Ovid, on Jan. 6, 1943, the son John C. and Edith W. (Robinson) Phelps. He was a graduate of Elsie High School with the class of 1963. John loved fishing, was an avid Detroit Lions and Tigers fan; he also loved Michigan State University sports. He married Nina M. Walker on Oct. 4, 1969, in Owosso and she survives him.
He is also survived by daughter Tracie and Edward Stewart of Aubrey, Texas; son Brad Phelps of Ovid; son Ryan and Bridget Phelps of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren Kaylee Phelps, Kendra and Justin Hayes, Austin Stewart and Khyra, Elysse and Avynn Phelps; great-grandchildren Beckett Phelps and Pepper Hayes; brother Arthur Phelps of Florida; sister Sandra Kimmel of Brant; sisters-in-law Deena Knutson and Darlene Patten; and brother-in-law Brett Walker. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Ray and Gerrie Walker; and grandson Michael Stewart.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
