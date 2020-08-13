Age 92, was called from this life to his heavenly father Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home with his children at his side.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday.
Roland (Rol) was born Nov. 4, 1927, to Marvin and Emma (Olson) Bernson (Norwegian immigrants), the youngest of 11 children, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Raised in Milwaukee, Roland first came to Owosso at 12 years of age to live with his sister Lillian’s family after his mother’s death. He attended Washington Elementary School in Owosso for a time, then returned to Milwaukee for high school.
During World War II, he first worked in a submarine plant in Manitowoc. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee serving the war years in the South Pacific, including Guam, The Marshall Islands and Hawaii.
After the war, he returned to Owosso, where he met the love of his life, Anna Grey. They were married in 1950, celebrating 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2012.
Roland had an active and colorful life that included several years traveling the country as a stunt driver/performer (car and motorcycle) for the Jimmy Linch Death Dodgers show from 1948-50. In addition, he and brother-in-law Harold raced stock cars and demolition derbies. He also owned a service station (Texaco, then Sinclair) in Owosso and spent a few years in the early 1950s on the Owosso police force and Owosso Fire Department. He then worked for approximately nine years at the Armour fertilizer plant on Delaney Road. Finally, his last employment was at a GM (Fisher Body) plant in Flint, retiring after 27 years in 1992.
Roland was a long-standing member of Salem Lutheran Church, serving many years as chairman of the trustee/properties committee, softball coach, boys Pioneer leader and Senior group.
He was also very involved with the Kiwanis Club of Owosso since 1996, serving as president of the board for Kiwanis Village from 2005-10 and as an adviser ever since.
Roland spent his retirement in Owosso with summers at his Ludington lake home. He was also an avid sports fan of the Spartans, Tigers and Lions.
He was predeceased by his wife Ann; his parents; brothers Clifford, Harold, Elmer, Robert, Carlton and Leonard Bernson; and sisters Florence (Floyd) Lear, Lucille Bernson, Dorothy Miller and Lillian (John) Dykema.
Roland is survived by son Steven (Caroline) Bernson of Cedar Springs; daughter Patty Bernson of New York City; grandchildren Joshua Bernson, Matthew Bernson and Emily (Jeff) Ash; great-grandchildren Amelia, Vivienne, Harper, Grace and Hannah; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
