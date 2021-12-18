Gordon Lewis Deisler

Age 73, of Durand, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Gordon was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Durand, the son of Lewis and Florence (Weber) Deisler. He graduated from Durand High School in the class of 1966.
Gordon was an electrician with Deisler Electric in Durand, working with his family. On March 1, 1991, he married Linda Sue McCoy in Las Vegas, celebrating 30 years of marriage this past March.
Gordon was a member of the Durand VFW Post 2272, charter member of the Durand Eagles, Pheasants Forever, NRA and Moose Lodge; he enjoyed fishing, was an avid hunter and loved dogs.
Gordon loved his family and was partial to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Kris (Christina) Deisler of Traverse City, Dane (Angie) Deisler of Durand and Eric Rudinger of San Antonio, Texas; siblings Terry Deisler of Canton, Janet Koch of Durand, Charlotte (Ernie) Groves of North Port, Florida, Mary Ellen Van Zale of Bay City, Carla (Greg) Dittenber of Au Gres, Dawn (Steve) Ferguson of North Carolina and Lewis Deisler of Durand.
He was predeceased by his daughter Angela Magee, brother Leslie and his parents.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Durand VFW Post 2272.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
