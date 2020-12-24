Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a celebration of life to be announced in the spring.
Ronna was born Oct. 21, 1951, in Owosso, the daughter of Roland and Velma (Benjamin) Kennedy.
She graduated from Perry High School, class of 1969, attended Lansing Community College and was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Ronna enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends and attending missions at the church. She loved being a mother, “nana” and sister.
Ronna was employed through the years at various local businesses, but her favorite job was working for Ovid-Elsie Area Schools as a bus driver and paraprofessional.
Ronna is survived by her sons Jeremy (Shayla) Ford, Brent Ford and Justin (Melissa) Ford; grandchildren Mackenzie (Lucas) Constine, Ethan Ford, Jaydon Ford, Lillianna Ford and Chase Ford; sisters Marsha (Donald) Stanley and Brenda (Nick) Bailey; brother Steven (Lisa) Kennedy; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.