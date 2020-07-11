Age 77, of Lennon, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Helen was born Jan. 23, 1943, in Owosso, the daughter of Anthony and Helen (Kleinedler) Sovis.
She graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1961, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Helen enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was proudly listed in the Who’s Who in America several times through the years.
She married Frederick Malik at St. Joseph Church May 22, 1965.
Helen retired from Mitchell Corporation after 40 years of service. She was secretary/treasurer and served on the board of directors.
Helen is survived by her husband; son Frederick F. (Laurie) Malik; brothers Anthony (Eloise) Sovis and Thomas (Janice) Sovis; sisters Sylvia Grifka, Mary Bull and Patricia (Gary) McNeill; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
