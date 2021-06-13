Age 84, of Lennon, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. John P. Nyhof Jr. will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Norman was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Owosso, to proud parents Archie and Frances (Gorecki) Johnson. He attended Owosso High School and went on to marry Rose A. Locke on Aug. 5, 1959, at the First Congregational Church in Durand.Together they settled in Lennon to raise their children.
Norman retired from General Motors, having worked there for 30 years and one day. Together they enjoyed many years of retirement. Norman was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, working as a greeter on Sundays and volunteering to handle their maintenance needs. He enjoyed all things “John Deere,” coon hunting, gospel music and spending time with his family.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Rose; children L. Cathy (Kevin) Kitchenhoff, Norman Scott (Kim) Johnson, Becky (Bill) Lamrouex, and Amy (David) Robinson; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and the many friends he made throughout the years.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Vicky Cain, parents Archie and Frances Johnson, two brothers and one sister.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church of Durand, 520 Kent St., Durand, MI 48429.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.