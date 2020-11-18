Age 88, of Swartz Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Graveside service will take place 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1106 S. Washington St., Owosso.
Geneva was born April 26, 1932, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Ulus and Mattie (Hatfield) Weaver. She graduated from Bell County High School. Geneva lived in Middlesboro until age 18.
She moved to Swartz Creek and has lived here since. Geneva worked hard raising seven children and she worked for the Wally Gators restaurant as a chef. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she loved to sing and listen to music.
Geneva is survived by children Juanita (Mike) Dalley, Lynn Webb, Olin (Kristin) Webb Jr., Larry (Michelle) Webb, Marlene Digard, Tina (George) Matzureff and Michael (Danette) Webb; grandchildren Bradley Dalley, Alicia (Larry Moiles) Dalley, Casey Webb, Autumn (Dirk) Anderson, Austin Webb, Daniel Bill, Stephanie Bill and Nolin Webb; and great-grandchildren Mia Moiles, Jacob Bill, Echo Bill, August Bill, Stella Webb and Lily Webb.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Olin Webb; second husband Maury Rickman; granddaughter Katie Webb; brothers and sister Walter Weaver, Wilma Sue Bass and Albert Weaver; and niece and nephews Lena Weaver, Dwayne Weaver and Kenny McKinny.
Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may direct contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tributes may be shared with the family at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.