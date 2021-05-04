Age 59, of Owosso, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel.
Mike was born on May 12, 1961, to William and Patricia (Kerby) Graham in Owosso. He married Angela Spencer Feb. 9, 2011.
Mike was a kind person who loved to help anyone he could. He loved horseback riding, fishing and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Angela; children Jacquline Marie, Jonathan Spencer and Dakota Kimmerer; stepchildren Troy (Sarah) Palethorpe, Samantha Dokum and Tiffany Ledesma; many grandchildren; sisters Rose (Steve) Williams, Susan (Kevin) Ward and Lisa Floyd; mother-in-law Sally Snyder; and many other loving family members.
He is predeceased by his parents, brother William Jr., sister Ann Marie Graham and father-in-law John Synder.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
