Age 69, of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Howard was born June 28, 1952, in Owosso, the son of Howard and Marlene (Miller) Spencer.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1970.
Howard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, collecting coins and square dancing. Most of all he loved time spent with his family.
He married Robyn L. (Bennett) Spencer Dec. 6, 1997.
Howard retired from General Motors after nearly 30 years of service as well as working construction and remodeling homes.
Howard is survived by his children Jennifer (Bud) Ille, Michelle (Doug) Birkhimer and Howard (Julien) Spencer III; sisters Vickie (Hank) Kuchar and Sandy (Don) Reich; brother Robin Spencer; grandchildren Douglas Birkhimer Jr, Jacob Ille, Logan Birkhimer and Spencer Ille; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife and parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.