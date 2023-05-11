Jo Ellen Davis

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday May 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A family burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday May 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A family burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Jo Ellen was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Detroit, the daughter of Abner and Catherine (Nauta) Gilbert.
She graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School, class of 1959 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Jo Ellen was a member of St. Joseph Orphanage for Sioux Indians and ASCPA. She enjoyed home decorating and her beloved dogs.
She married Michael Davis on June 22, 1984, in St. Clair Shores; he predeceased her in 2017.
Jo Ellen loved being a registered nurse and retired after nearly 40 years of service.
Jo Ellen is survived by her children Jamae (James “Bud”) Nelson, JoAnn (Mitchell) Radelt and James (Beth) Pauley; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, grandson Scott and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Orphanage for Sioux Indians in Arizona.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.