Barbara A. Powell

Age 79, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Barbara was born May 5, 1942 in Detroit, the daughter of Alexander and Mary (Gliwa) Andruszkiewicz.
She graduated from Chadsey High School in Detroit, class of 1960.
Barbara was a member of several quilting guilds and past president of the Women’s Auxiliary of Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club.
She married the late Ronald Powell on Sept. 11, 1965, in Dearborn; he predeceased her on Jan. 18, 2022.
Barbara was employed through the years as a switchboard operator, sales clerk and data entry processor.
Barbara is survived by her sons Ronald (Stacey) Powell and Donald (Amanda) Powell; and grandchildren Veronica, Sean and Nicolas Powell.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Alexander Andruszkiewicz.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
