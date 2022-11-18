Frederic Joseph Hemond, Jr.

Formerly of High Springs, Florida and Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in New York City, New York.
Fred was born in Santa Barbara, California to Ruth (DelBuco) Hill and Frederic J. Hemond, Sr. on Oct. 1, 1991. He lived in various towns in California. In 2000, his family moved to Owosso where he attended Emerson Elementary School. Like both of his parents, he was a gifted child and a talented musician with a wanderlust to see the world. He jokingly referred to himself as a “clean hobo” who preferred to live his life unfettered by conventional demands. He traveled throughout the United States and recently made it to Canada to visit a few of the provinces there where his paternal ancestors first came to the New World in the 1600s. Fred played music whenever and wherever he could. He could be found making his music on the streets of the big cities, the porches and back yards of his friends and family, or performing at various venues in the Carolinas and Florida with his band, Whiskey Revenant.
Fred is survived by his father Frederic Hemond, Sr. of Owosso; step-father Mike Hill of High Springs, Florida; brothers Joseph Hemond of Jacksonville, Florida and Domenick Hemond of Big Sur, California; and maternal grandparents Domenick Sr. and Judy Del Buco of High Springs, Florida; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were like family to him.
He was predeceased by his mother Ruth (Del Buco) Hill; paternal grandparents Homer (Joe) and Catherine Hemond; uncle Domenick Del Buco, Jr.; and aunt Mary Catherine Hemond.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, with a rosary prayed at 5 p.m.
Additional funeral services and interment will take place in High Springs, Florida at St Madeleine Catholic Church and Memorial Garden at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations be made to your local homeless or addiction outreach programs.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.