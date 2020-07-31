Was born into eternal life July 27, 2020, in Owosso, which is where he was born March 15, 1964, to the late George J. and Frances H. (Sayles) Michalek. He resided all of his life on the family farm in Perry Township. In his youth he was active in 4-H and FFA, and graduated from Perry Public Schools with the class of 1982. Following graduation, he went on to Michigan State University, where he completed the MSU Agricultural Technology Program. Jeff and his brother Ron were partners in a dairy operation until they sold the cows in 2009.
Theirs was the last dairy herd in Perry Township. They continued with a cash crop operation. Jeff enjoyed showing his registered Jerseys at the Shiawassee County and Fowlerville fairs, and at the State Fair in Detroit, first through 4-H and later in open class. Jeff was very proud to have bred the Champion Jersey and Supreme Champion Cow at the (New) Michigan State Fair in 2013. Even after the cows were sold, his passion for Jersey cattle continued via showing heifers, attending county fairs, cattle shows, and cattle auctions, as well as talking pedigrees with his fellow breeders.
Jeff was a member of the Shiawassee Farm Bureau, serving on the county board and numerous committees. He was a life member of the FFA Alumni. He served on the board of review for Perry Township since 1998, and served as chairman nearly all of that time. Jeff was a member of the Michigan Jersey Cattle Club as well as the American Jersey Cattle Association. He held many positions in the Michigan Jersey Club, including president, vice president, secretary, and served on numerous other committees. Jeff was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice, where he had been involved as a server, usher and funeral server.
Jeff is survived by his brothers Msgr. George C., Dr. Thomas E. (Lucinda), and Ronald E.; aunts Mrs. Dorothy (Robert) Ware and Mrs. Shirley Sayles; Tom’s children Nicholas (Jeanna), Matthew (Rebecca), Sarah and Elizabeth; grandniece, Shelby; foster niece, Jacqueline Reeder and family; as well as many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; godmother, Mary Louise Sayles; and nephew, Andrew.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 N. Main St., in Morrice. The Rev. Msgr. George C. Michalek will officiate with burial following in Bethany Cemetery, Morrice. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the church and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Rosary will be prayed at church, Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Respecting the orders of the governor, social distancing and masking requirements will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Memorial Contributions to Owosso Memorial Hospital, cancer shuttle fund. To sign online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home, 700 N. Monroe St., Bay City, (989) 892-3923.
