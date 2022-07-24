Age 86 of Williamsburg formerly of Owosso passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30am Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Pastor Michael O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday August 1st, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm with a rosary prayed at 7pm.
