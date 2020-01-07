Age 85, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Aria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the service.
Robert was born Feb. 12, 1934, to George and Norma (Gietz) Cook in St. Johns. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1953.
During his life, Robert was an avid fisherman. He loved his time in nature and spending time with his family sharing his love for fishing. He loved God and gave to many charities and was a very caring man.
His smile was infectious, he could light up a room. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his service he moved to the Bahamas and worked as a chef. He eventually moved back to Michigan and worked at Fisher Body, where he retired.
Robert is survived by his niece Julie Renfrew; brother Richard H Cook; and nephews Robert Cook, Kevin Cook, Jeffrey Cook and James Cook.
He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Molly and Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested the Boys and Girls Club at bgcsm.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgeehanfh.com.
