Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Schlaack officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Marcia was born Aug. 6, 1948, in Owosso, the daughter of Walter Veale and Delores (Hicok) Wilkinson.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966.
Marcia loved traveling. She looked forward to wintering in Florida, taking Harley-Davidson rides with her husband and visits to the casino. She loved spending time with her friends and family and especially loved seeing her “boys.”
She married Lynn Garber in Owosso Nov. 26, 1966.
Marcia spent her years as a bookkeeper for Sovis Insurance Agency and worked hard on the family farm.
Marcia is survived by her husband Lynn; son Ed (Stephanie) Garber; grandchildren Dan, Tony, Brian, Ryan, Grant and Alex; sister Connie (Steve) Kobe; brother Gordon (Ellen) Veale; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Brian; parents and stepmother June Veale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice, The SafeCenter or to the Graham Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
