Of Durand, peacefully completed her life journey, departing this life and entering eternal life on Sept. 1, 2019, at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Irene was the third child of four children born Oct. 12, 1929 in Gaines. She is preceded in death by her parents Francis and Anna Swanda Sedlak; brothers Gilbert and Raymond Sedlak; sister Mary Ann Sedlak; and nephew Ronald Sedlak.
Irene graduated from Byron High School as Valedictorian of her class in 1944. She attended Lansing Business College earning a secretarial diploma in 1948; she later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy at Wayne State University; and a Master’s in the Allied Health Teachers’ Program at the University of Michigan.
In 1980, Irene was hired as SCOA’s third Executive Director. Services continued to expand with her leadership to include a part-time employment program, in-home services, chore maintenance and a mobile meals program. She worked tirelessly in building a program for the elderly in Shiawassee County.
Those who knew her will remember her dedication and helping others. She was a devoted Catholic who was active St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand and gave many years of volunteer hours to the parish office, greeter, lector and involved in helping to meet the needs of the elderly at St. Mary’s.
She was a member and on the steering committee and board of directors for Hospice of Shiawassee County.
Survivors include nieces and nephews Sharon “Kay” Vincent (Jerry) of Martinez, Georgia, Charlotte Porter (Gary) of Afton, Tennessee, Nancy Shier ( Joe), Mark Sedlak ( Kristine), Lee Sedlak (Nancy) all of Owosso, and Vickie Klan (Jim) of Grand Blanc, Patricia Perina, Flint, Susan Sedlak, Ann Arbor, Mary (Phil)Hamelin, Clarkston, Michael Sedlak, Paula Youker, Torrance, California, and Robin (Mark) Kusmierz, Shelby Township.
She is also survived by cousins and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, and special friends.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center for their loving care of Irene in these last years. We would also like to thank McLaren Hospice for your care and support these last few weeks.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 700 E. Columbia Dr. in Durand, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Gaines. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the church, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund in Gaines. Online condolences may be sent to Irene’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
