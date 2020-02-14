Age 89, of Waterford, formerly of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
A memorial celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Miller officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday, with military honors to follow.
Lee was born May 13, 1930; the son of Eskar Lee and Nellie Jenny (Ellis) Randolph.
He attended Michigan State University, where he earned his associates degree in finance. Lee proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He married Barbara Schwab in 1951; she lost her battle with breast cancer in 1983. In 1995, he married Grace Lorraine Norton.
Lee used to be an avid golfer and enjoyed snowmobiling and boating. He loved taking care of his lawn and just being outside, enjoying the outdoors. Lee will always be remembered as nurturing and for always taking care of the ones he loved.
He is survived by his children Carol (Michael) Markiewicz; stepchildren Laura Osthaus (Doug) McLaughlin and Amy Osthaus; grandchildren Nicholas (Nin) Markiewicz, Kathryn (Ryan) Markiewicz Flynn and Patrick (Kathleen) Markiewicz; stepgrandchildren Andrew, Mary and Elizabeth McLaughlin, and Corrin and Geena Partica; great-grandchildren Leo Jones, Michael and Christopher Flynn; sister Darlene (Edgar) Brown; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara Schwab Randolph and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hiland Cottage, McLaren Hospice, 1 Hiland Drive, Petoskey, MI 49770.
Condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
