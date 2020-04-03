Pat passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home with his family in Siesta Key, Forida, after a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 31, 1939, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, to William R. “Billy” Gaffey and Marguerite “Peg” (Naples).
Pat graduated from St. Marys High School in 1957 as an accomplished athlete. He played football, basketball, baseball, volleyball and tennis. During his high school career, in a game versus Otto Eldred in 1953, he was the only freshman quarterback to ever score a varsity touchdown. The record still stands today.
As a junior, he played on the 1956 SMAHS basketball team that won the District 9 championship for the first time in school history. In 1958 he was the starting pitcher in a charity baseball game between the St. Marys Colts and the Kansas City Monarchs at Berwind Park. The opposing pitcher in the game was MLB Hall of Famer Satchel Paige. When Pat left the game after three innings, the score was 0-0. He was also on numerous championship teams in the Memorial Park volleyball league over the years. After high school, he went on to earn his accounting degree from Bryant Stratton in Buffalo, New York.
Pat married Mary Lou Distler in 1959.
He began his career as a sales manager for Carbon City Products in St. Marys, where he also served as chairman of the West Penn Association of the APMI. On weekends he enjoyed working with his accomplices in shenanigans at Ivan’s Men’s Shop.
In 1976, he started his own powdered metal manufacturing company, Michigan Sintered Metals, in Owosso, with his friend and business partner, Rajeev Ranadive. They later opened two more locations, Sinterphase (1983) in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, and Metafusion (1992) in Kersey, Pennsylvania. They received countless awards and accolades for their contributions to the industry over 23 successful years.
Upon retirement, Pat and Mary Lou split their time between their homes in Owosso and Siesta Key, where he enjoyed walking the beach, spending time with his family, and golfing at the OCC and Misty Creek.
Pat loved hanging out with his friends and sharing stories of his hi-jinx over the years involving his buddies and brothers, Bill and Jim. He enjoyed his annual golf trips to Las Vegas, The Loznak Open in Traverse City and many ball games at Michigan State. He won a number of golf tournaments, including the Joe DeNardo Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament in St. Marys, the Oldsmobile Scramble in Owosso (making it to the national level in Las Vegas), and the Owosso Country Club Invitational. The highlight of his sporting adventures was attending the Michigan State Carrier Classic in San Diego, California, with his friend Roger Shepard.
Pat was a very successful, self-made businessman who lived life to the fullest. He was involved in many charitable causes and was a member of the Owosso, Knights of Columbus, the Owosso Country Club, Misty Creek Country Club in Sarasota, St. Marys Country Club, the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce and numerous other associations.
Pat is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mary Lou; son John Douglas (Marsha) Gaffey of Kersey, Pennsylvania; daughters Linda Gaffey (Launita Burtley) and Molly Conger (David), both of Sarasota; grandchildren Amanda (fiance Jeffrey Lenner), Danny, Derek and Steven Gaffey, and Madeleine Conger; brothers William S. (Eleanor) and James (Kathy); brother-in-law William Scott (Sally) Distler; and nephews and numerous close friends from St. Marys, Owosso and the Sarasota area.
Pat’s family held a private celebration of his life at his home on Siesta Key.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons, Wiegand Chapel, in Sarasota.
To send condolences please visit wiegandbrothers.com.
