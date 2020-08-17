Age 73, of Owosso, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
A private service will be held. Burial will take place at Flint Memorial Park.
Those desiring may make contributions to Gideon’s International or Northern Lights Camp.
Jennifer was born June 22, 1947, in Palmerston, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Joseph D. and Laura M. (Dickens) White. She was a graduate of Swartz Creek High School. She married John Shelby Barnett Jr. on July 3, 1965, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2019. She was a willing volunteer in many areas.
Surviving are daughters Tracy (Nathan) Anurak of Hartland, Vickie (Tom) Dixon of Owosso, Heather (Don) Hart of Laingsburg and Jodi Betz of Novi; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four sisters; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Jeffrey Betz and brother Danny White.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
