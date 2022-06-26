John Snyder Jr.

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare after a brief illness.
John was born on March 22, 1942, in Dimondale, Mich., a son of John Sr. and Louise (Holben) Snyder.
On June 17, 1978, he married Carol Fornusek.
John was a member of the Owosso Lion’s Club and a supporter of Leader Dogs for the Blind. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly fishing and hunting. Of his happy places was a cottage in Oscoda. He also had a passion for antique tractors — he spent many hours restoring a 1941 Farmall H tractor which he drove several times over the Mackinaw Bridge as part of the Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club — and collecting hats.
Daily morning coffee with friends was another simple pleasure. John loved teasing and making people laugh.
As a couple, John and Carol enjoyed watching their grandchildren’s sporting events, traveling and watching the MSU Spartans play. John had recently restored his wife Carol’s classic convertible.
Prior to his retirement, John was a general contractor for over 30 years and also worked for Owosso Public Schools as head of maintenance for 10 years.
John is survived by his wife; children Lauren (Jeff) Hough, David Strachota and Teresa (Aaron) Eldred; grandchildren Nicholas, Riley, Wesley, Joshua and Kaylee; great-grandson Evin; siblings Cheryl (Bob) Sisco and Ted (Alice) Snyder; sister-in-law Joanne Fornusek; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Douglas Strachota, his parents, parents-in-law Eddy and Alice Fornusek, brother-in-law Ed Fornusek and niece Karen Fornusek.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52, Owosso.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an organization of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.