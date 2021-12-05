Timothy W. Shotrosky

Age 71, of Elsie, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Chesaning Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Calvary Baptist Church with Don Fields officiating.
Timothy was born April 5, 1950, in Pasadena, the son of Pete and Peggy (Tarwater) Shotrosky.
He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and attended Citrus College in California, where he obtained his associate’s in electronics.
Timothy had many hobbies and excelled at many different things. He spent his time making candles, woodworking, and being outdoors. Timothy was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Most of all, Timothy loved spending time with his family and friends.
Timothy worked at DataTape as an Electronic Technician and at Boyne Mountain in maintenance for many years.
Timothy is survived by his wife Pat Shotrosky; son Jake (Amanda) Shotrosky; grandsons Gavin, Parker, Oliver, and Theodore; brothers Steve (Lynn) Shotrosky and Donald Berizko; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, mother, sister, and brother.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
