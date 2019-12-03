Age 82, of Flint, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Sugarbush Manor.
Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 W. Hill Road in Flint, with the Rev. Carol Blair Bouse officiating. Burial will be in Yerian Cemetery in Lennon at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Contributions may be made to Hope United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Beatrice was born in Hartland Feb. 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Warner and Bessie Hagon.
She was a resident of the Flint area since 1966, having moved from Owosso. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, Red Hat Society, UMC Women’s Club and Ruth Circle of Church.
Mrs. Brewer was a cook for Sigma Nu Fraternity for 16 years, retiring in December 1984.
Surviving are her children John and wife Gayle Trent of Nevada, Geneva Bentley of Kentucky, Joseph Vsetula of California, Duane and wife Phitomena “Philly” Flemming of Minnesota, James and wife Sue Trent of Flint, and Gretchen Brewer and Frederick Brewer II, both of Flint; six grandchildren; brother Keith Hagon of Fenton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, in 1997; parents Warner and Bessie Hagon; grandsons John Justin Trent and Dustin Brewer; brothers Roger, Charles, Herbert, Lyle and Howard Hagon; and sisters Louise Goward and Katherine Miller.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
