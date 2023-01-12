Arnold L. ‘Arnie’ Berkompas

Of Byron, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
He was a 1951 graduate of Marion High School. He married the former Patricia Andrews on July 12, 1958, in Holt Michigan, and they shared more than 64 years of marriage.
He had been a member of the Byron FFA Alumni, the Lion’s Club and the Byron School Board.
In addition, he had worked as a herdsman in the MSU Beef Department prior to moving to Byron where he farmed for his lifetime. Although farming, driving tractors and dairy cattle were his life, his greatest love was the time spent with his family, creating memories to last their lifetime.
His kindness, smile, laugh and generous heart will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife Pat; children Kathy Berkompas, of Lansing and Dean Berkompas and fiancée Linda Nagel, of Byron; loyal special friends Casey and Chance; brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Marcia) Andrews, John (Sheila) Andrews, Marjorie Peterson and Barbara Jean Powers; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at noon, Saturday, Jan. 14, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 6686 Oak Grove Road, Howell. The Rev. Doug McMunn will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the church.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the Byron FFA or the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home, 700 N. Monroe St., Bay City, MI 48708. For more information, call (989) 892-3923.
