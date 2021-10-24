Age 69, of Owosso, entered eternal rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Per Pam’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Susan Hand officiating the celebration of Pam’s life.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday. The family requests that you wear a mask.
In honor of Pam the family requests everyone wear their favorite college or NASCAR shirt. Her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.
Pam was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Saginaw, the daughter of Victor and Bonnie (Cummings) Priest.
She graduated from Saginaw High School with the class of 1970. Pam was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saginaw. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading her Bible.
Pam’s journey of life and love with Michael W. Luick began Aug. 19, 1979, and they married May 15, 1998, in Reno, Nevada.
Pam enjoyed many years of golf, bowling, and crafting, especially her glass yard art.
She was an avid Michigan State University and NASCAR fan.
Pam was employed through the years with Homemakers Shoppes of Saginaw, Kessel’s, Fifth-Third Bank and Head Start.
Pamela is survived by her loving husband Michael; son Crispin P. Barnes; stepson John M. Luick; brother Allen “Tom” (Linda) Priest; sister Victoria Ruggles (Dennis King); brothers-in-law Bruce Luick, Bill Luick, and Roger (Annette) Luick; sister-in-law Karen (Edward) Perry; her cats Midnight, Thomas, Boots; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and in-laws Walter and Virginia Luick.
To her family and friends, Pam was a person whose kindness, love and devotion touched more lives than she could ever imagine. She was the first to send an encouraging message or celebrate her family achievements and surround them with love in times of need. She enjoyed making memories with family and friends, especially her group of friends called the 6-pack.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
