Donald ‘Dave’ Bott

Age 75, of Owosso, formerly of the Shaftsburg and Perry area, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at McLaren Greater Lansing.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Shaftsburg United Methodist Church, 12821 Warner Road in Shaftsburg. The Revs. Melanie Young and Steve Young will co-officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service Sunday at the church.
Dave was born June 24, 1947, in Lansing, the only child to Donald Francis and Olive Virgilene (Warfle) Bott. He was a 1965 graduate of Perry High School and went on to serve his country bravely in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Dave attended Lansing Community College and received a degree in HVAC/R and worked for the state of Michigan for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Suzanne A. (Smedley) Pierce on Aug. 21, 1988, at Okemos Community Church. Together they enjoyed their “country home” on the outskirts of Owosso. Upon his retirement, Dave decided to reenter the workforce and follow his true passion of archery and firearms. He worked for a few outdoor sporting companies over the years and found his home at the Demmer Center on the campus of Michigan State University. Sharing his wealth of knowledge in archery and firearms expertise with others was invaluable. His enjoyment of the outdoors is ever present today with his archery range and skeet shooting range on his own property.
Dave is survived by his wife of 34 years Sue; children Tom (Wendy) Stoll, Lisa VanOrder, Kelley (Jerry Christoson) Pierce, Matt Pierce and Dan (Jennifer) Bott; grandchildren Hannah Stoll, Kyle Christoson, Dalton Christoson, Cole Christoson, Joe Varlesi, Marc Varlesi, Grace VanOrder, Ava Bott and Dylan Bott; and many cousins and numerous friends and neighbors.
