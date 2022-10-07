Donald ‘Dave’ Bott

Age 75, of Owosso, formerly of the Shaftsburg and Perry area, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at McLaren Greater Lansing.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Shaftsburg United Methodist Church, 12821 Warner Road in Shaftsburg. The Revs. Melanie Young and Steve Young will co-officiate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.