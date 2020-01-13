Age 61, of Jackson, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice.
Graveside burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso.
David was born in Owosso March 15, 1958, the son of Laverne Albert and Donna (Hibbard) LeValley. He is survived by his brother Douglas and sister Karen (Mike) Horton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
