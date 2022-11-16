Patty Jolene Norcross

Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of her life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Owosso Free Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. After a brief graveside service, family and friends will reconvene for a luncheon at the church.
Patty was born on March 13, 1945, to Virgil and Tresa (Spearman) Monroe in Owosso. She married Carl Norcross on June 2, 1979.
During her life, Patty always put her family first.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. She was a single mother of six who was guided by faith and love. She also enjoyed crafts and spending time with her friends.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Lee (Shelly) Hickey, Michael (Jessica) Hickey, Jonathan (Tammy) Hickey, Joseph (Lisa) Hickey, Jolene (Robert) Brenner and Scott (Kandy) Hickey; grandchildren Sean Hickey, Tiffany Wilson, KayLee (James) Carlin, Harlee (Shawn) Callahan, Tyler Brenner, Jhoshua (Tyler) Hickey, Khyra Hickey, Jhakab Hickey, Eve Hickey, Malynn Hickey, Nevaeh Hickey and Khristian Hickey; great-grandchildren Jennifer Snook, Elizabeth Snook, Ava Elder, James, Brantly Dow, McKenna Dow, Nevaeh Tietz and Benjamin Carlin; siblings Judy Reedy, Verna Gruver and the Norcross family.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband Carl; brother Dan; and dear friend Grandma Shirley.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
