Rolland J. Sturgis

Aged 99, of Kalkaska, peacefully passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
He was born on Nov. 1, 1923, in Cohoctah, to the late Fred and Amanda (Weichner) Sturgis.
Rolland served with pride in the Army during World War II, where he primarily operated an anti-aircraft gun in Normandy and participated in the Battle of the Bulge.
Before entering the service, Rolland began his career at Simplicity Manufacturing in 1942 and continued working there after his return from the war until his retirement in 1985.
On June 5, 1949, Rolland married the love of his life, Doris Timlick. Together, they raised their two children and celebrated 74 years of marriage. After initially residing in Durand, they moved to Kalkaska in 1988.
Rolland had a deep appreciation for the outdoors, particularly enjoying hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was fond of listening to country music, watching NASCAR, the Detroit Tigers, engaging in people-watching and playing cards — especially euchre.
He held a special affection for animals, and he even contemplated studying animal husbandry at Michigan State University.
Above all, Rolland cherished his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Doris; children, Darrell (Kathie) Sturgis of Spring Lake, N.C., and Cheryl (Mike) Downey of Charlevoix; grandchildren, Melissa (Lance) Quinlan of Grant, Jennifer Downey (Jesua Ramirez Mejia) of Monterrey, Mex., and Adam (Jennifer) Callis of Cary, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brother, Robert Sturgis of Lennon, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Henry, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honor of Rolland’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to wwiimemorialfriends.org.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Kalkaska Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow, officiated by the Rev. Rich VanBeek. Following the service, burial will take place at Excelsior Township Cemetery.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home.
