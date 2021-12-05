Phyllis Allen

Age 91, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with The Rev. Steve Rau officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home.
Phyllis was born Sept. 8, 1930, in Henderson, the daughter of Frederick and Hazel (Richards) Wilson.
She worked at Memorial Healthcare as a nurse aide for several years.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, James Allen. They had many happy memories of the family cabin in St. Helen, enjoying snowmobiling, water-skiing and being with family and friends. Later in life, they became snowbirds, moving to Florida each year for the winter months, and worked at Sea World together.
Phyllis was baptized at around 85 years old, at the First Church of Christ in Owosso. She later began attending Shiawassee Harvest Church, where she became a part of the church family and rarely missed a Sunday service or a Monday night bible study.
She was a very active person who loved being with her friends, traveling, playing games, going to the casino, playing Bingo, having a Wednesday night burger at the VFW, and visiting with the many wonderful people who lived at her apartment building. Each evening was spent watching TV with her treasured friend, “Little Dorothy.” Most of all, Phyllis’ favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her sons Larry (Linda) Losey, Gary (Karen) Losey, Michael (Fiancé, Vicky) Losey and Randy (Michel) Losey; stepdaughters Pat (Michael) Olfkee and Christine (Roger) Castle; stepdaughter-in-law Theresa Allen; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband James Allen; son Terry Losey; stepdaughter Nancy Bemis; stepson James Allen; sister Margaret Jones; and brothers Kenneth Wilson, David Ferguson and Don Wilson.
Phyllis’ desire was to have memorial contributions go to Shiawassee Harvest Ministries.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
